BRIEF-GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 mln in software platform Vineti
GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 million in software platform Vineti
May 11 Katanga Mining Ltd
* Katanga mining announces 2017 first quarter financial results, appointment of new chief operating officer and election of directors
* Katanga mining ltd - appointment of deon garbers as chief operating officer
Katanga mining ltd - appointment of deon garbers as chief operating officer

Katanga mining ltd - qtrly net loss attributable to shareholders $100.9 million versus $113.2 million in q4
* Goldmoney Inc - It will begin consolidating its network and wealth business divisions into a streamlined service and one unified account