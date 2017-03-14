March 14 Kate Spade & Co

* Kate Spade & Co CEO Craig Leavitt's 2016 total compensation was $9.8 million versus $10.4 million in 2015 - SEC filing

* Kate Spade & Co - Chief Creative Officer Deborah Lloyd's 2016 total compensation was $8.3 million versus $9.8 million in 2015