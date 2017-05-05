Air Force to resume F-35 operations after suspension at Arizona base
June 19 The U.S. Air Force said on Monday it will resume local flying operations of Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 jets at Luke Air Force base in Arizona after an 11-day suspension.
May 5 Kate Spade & Co
* Kate Spade & Co - CEO Craig Leavitt's total compensation for 2016 was $9.8 million versus $10.4 million in 2015
* Kate Spade & Co - Chief Creative Officer Deborah Lloyd's total compensation for 2016 $8.3 million versus $9.7 million in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 The U.S. Air Force said on Monday it will resume local flying operations of Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 jets at Luke Air Force base in Arizona after an 11-day suspension.
* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd says that it has sold, through its subsidiaries, 14.2 million common shares of tembec inc.