GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 8 Coach Inc
* Kate spade & co - with respect to coach deal, under some circumstances, co is required to pay coach a termination fee of $83.3 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qgMQnY) Further company coverage:
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
* Says Zydus gets final approval from USFDA for diflunisal tablets