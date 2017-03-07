March 7 Indos SA:

* Katowice Court orders the company to pay 3.1 million zlotys ($760,270) plus interests and court costs to a suitor company from the chemicals industry

* Katowice court ruling is not legally binding​, Indos will decide on an appeal after receiving the judgment and reasons for the judgement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0775 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)