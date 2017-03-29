New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
March 29 Katrina Group Ltd
* katrina to expand overseas footprint, enters into mou with leading restaurant chain operator, Ajisen China
* Proposed collaboration expected to be by way of franchise or joint ventur
* Parties shall negotiate and determine manner of proposed collaboration, whether by way of franchise or joint venture
* Definitive agreement is expected to be negotiated and finalised by first half of 2017
* Katrina and Ajisen China to collaborate in opening restaurants under "so pho" brand in hong kong and prc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.