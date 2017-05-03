BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
May 3 Kaya Ltd
* March quarter net loss 60.4 million rupees versus loss 25 million rupees year ago
* March quarter total income from operations 514.1 million rupees versus 499.1 million rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2qxTmn8 Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17