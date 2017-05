April 20 Kayac Inc

* Says it will acquire 400 shares of a Kanagawa-based real estate company for 46 million yen

* Says it will raise voting power in Kanagawa-based real estate company to 76.9 percent from 0 percent

* Says transaction effective May 1

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Ti8Dhl

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)