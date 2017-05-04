Australia shares fall on financials, real estate stocks; NZ hits new high
June 20 Australian shares fell on Tuesday, led down by real estate and financials stocks.
May 4 Kkr & Co Lp
* Kayne Anderson Real Estate Advisors affiliates to buy all outstanding shares of sentio in all-cash deal based on estimated total asset value of $825 million
* Kayne Anderson Real Estate Advisors - Sentio stockholders to get no less than $14.37/share in cash at deal close; up to additional $0.55/share in cash at deal close
* Kayne Anderson Real Estate Advisors - total cash consideration to the stockholders for deal is between $14.37 and $15.21 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Australian shares fell on Tuesday, led down by real estate and financials stocks.
* Sanjeev Kapur joins Metlife as chief marketing officer for Asia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: