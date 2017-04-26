BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 26 Kazakhstan's Kcell
* Says Q1 net income down 42.7 percent year-on-year to 3.799 billion tenge ($12.2 million)
* Net sales increased by 0.1 percent to 35.517 billion tenge
* EBITDA, excluding non-recurring items, decreased by 12.1 percent
* Operating income, excluding non-recurring items, down 20.4 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes