April 26 Kazakhstan's Kcell

* Says Q1 net income down 42.7 percent year-on-year to 3.799 billion tenge ($12.2 million)

* Net sales increased by 0.1 percent to 35.517 billion tenge

* EBITDA, excluding non-recurring items, decreased by 12.1 percent

* Operating income, excluding non-recurring items, down 20.4 percent