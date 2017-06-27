BRIEF-Morgan Stanley announces share repurchase of up to $5 billion of common stock
* Morgan Stanley announces share repurchase of up to $5 billion of common stock and the increase of its quarterly dividend to $0.25 per share
June 27 KB Home-
* KB Home reports 2017 second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.33
* Q2 revenue $1.0 billion versus i/b/e/s view $927.4 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* KB Home qtrly deliveries rose 11% to 2,580 homes
* Q2 inventories increased to $3.49 billion
* KB Home - quarter ending backlog value grew 19% to $2.18 billion
* KB Home - qtrly net order value grew 15% to $1.38 billion on a 5% increase in net orders to 3,416
* "we are raising our 2017 full-year financial targets" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Morgan Stanley announces share repurchase of up to $5 billion of common stock and the increase of its quarterly dividend to $0.25 per share
CALGARY, Alberta, June 28 Dutch lender ING Groep NV has said it would not finance any of Canada's major pipeline projects, including TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL and Energy East and Enbridge Inc's Line 3, after pressure from activists.