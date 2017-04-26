BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 26 KB No.11 Special Purpose Acquisition Co :
* Says it will issue 3 million shares through initial public offering, with offering price of 2,000 won per share, for proceeds of 6 billion won
* Says it will list under symbol of "258790" on Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations Stock Market
* Effective date is April 27
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/EKvDxJ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: