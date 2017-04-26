April 26 KB No.11 Special Purpose Acquisition Co :

* Says it will issue 3 million shares through initial public offering, with offering price of 2,000 won per share, for proceeds of 6 billion won

* Says it will list under symbol of "258790" on Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations Stock Market

* Effective date is April 27

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/EKvDxJ

