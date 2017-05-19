May 19 KBC ANCORA CVA:

* REG-KBC ANCORA DISTRIBUTES AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF EUR 2.13 PER SHARE

* WILL DISTRIBUTE AN INTERIM DIVIDEND AMOUNTING TO EUR 2.13 GROSS PER SHARE ON 8 JUNE 2017. NO FINAL DIVIDEND WILL BE DISTRIBUTED. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)