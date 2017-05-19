BRIEF-Constellation Alpha Capital announces pricing of $125 mln initial public offering
* Constellation Alpha Capital Corp announces pricing of $125 million initial public offering
May 19 KBC ANCORA CVA:
* REG-KBC ANCORA DISTRIBUTES AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF EUR 2.13 PER SHARE
* WILL DISTRIBUTE AN INTERIM DIVIDEND AMOUNTING TO EUR 2.13 GROSS PER SHARE ON 8 JUNE 2017. NO FINAL DIVIDEND WILL BE DISTRIBUTED. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Target Capital announces changes to the board of directors and officers