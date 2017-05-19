BRIEF-Constellation Alpha Capital announces pricing of $125 mln initial public offering
* Constellation Alpha Capital Corp announces pricing of $125 million initial public offering
May 19 KBC GROEP NV:
* KBC SECURITIES jOINS FORCES WITH GLOBAL MID-MARKET M&A ADVISOR OAKLINS FOR ITS M&A ACTIVITIES AND RECEIVES EXCLUSIVITY FOR BELGIAN MARKET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Target Capital announces changes to the board of directors and officers