BRIEF-Synspira secures $8 mln in funding from private investor
* Secured $8 million in funding from private investor to advance Phase 1 first-in-humans safety study of SNSP113, appoints founding board of directors Source text for Eikon:
June 28 Kbc Groep Nv
* KBC's Czech bank CSOB signs 10-year contract to provide banking and insurance services for Czech Post-statement
* contract valid from Jan 1, 2018
* to provide services through Czech Post branches Further company coverage:
* Secured $8 million in funding from private investor to advance Phase 1 first-in-humans safety study of SNSP113, appoints founding board of directors Source text for Eikon:
* Says it wins auctions for two pieces of land for a combined 157.3 million yuan ($23.20 million)