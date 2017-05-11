May 11 Kbc Groep Nv

* KBC's Czech bank CSOB says Q1 net profit rises 42 percent to CZK 4.7 billion ($192.07 million)

* CSOB says loan portfolio grew 7 percent in Q1, deposits up 15 percent

* says profit growth driven by solid growth in business volumes, excellent loan quality and supported by strong performance of financial markets

* says loan portfolio expansion driven by growth of mortgages, supported by accelerated consumer finance lending and leasing Further company coverage: ($1 = 24.4700 Czech crowns)