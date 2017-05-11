BRIEF-Fang qtrly non-GAAP fully diluted loss per ads $0.02
* Q1 revenue $109.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $120.5 million
May 11 Kbc Groep Nv
* KBC's Czech bank CSOB says Q1 net profit rises 42 percent to CZK 4.7 billion ($192.07 million)
* CSOB says loan portfolio grew 7 percent in Q1, deposits up 15 percent
* says profit growth driven by solid growth in business volumes, excellent loan quality and supported by strong performance of financial markets
* says loan portfolio expansion driven by growth of mortgages, supported by accelerated consumer finance lending and leasing Further company coverage: ($1 = 24.4700 Czech crowns)
* Q1 revenue $109.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $120.5 million
LAGOS, June 19 Nigeria's Forte Oil plans a 20 billion naira ($66 mln) share sale to institutional and high net worth investors and has applied for regulatory approval, it said on Monday.