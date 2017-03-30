BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 KBJ SA:
* Says signs deal with ALBIT Software - Arkadiusz Lućko (AL) and GNS Systemy Informatyczne - Norbert Gredka (GNS) to form Albit Software Sp. z o.o. (Albit)
* KBJ to acquire 60 percent stake in Albit
* AL and GNS to acquire 20 percent stake each in Albit Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement