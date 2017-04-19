BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 Chevron Corp
* KBR - awarded contract by PT Chevron Pacific Indonesia for engineering, construction management services for Chevron's operating fields in Sumatra
* KBR Inc - revenue associated with project was undisclosed
* KBR Inc - revenue associated with project will be booked into backlog of unfilled orders for co's engineering & construction business segment in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results