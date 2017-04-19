April 19 Chevron Corp

* KBR - awarded contract by PT Chevron Pacific Indonesia for engineering, construction management services for Chevron's operating fields in Sumatra

* KBR Inc - revenue associated with project was undisclosed

* KBR Inc - revenue associated with project will be booked into backlog of unfilled orders for co's engineering & construction business segment in Q2