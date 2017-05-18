BRIEF-Heico Corp acquires composites manufacturer Carbon by Design
* Heico stated that it expects acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within first year following acquisition
May 18 KBR Inc
* KBR awarded feed for Oman LNG
* KBR Inc says awarded a front-end engineering design and project management services contract for Oman Liquefied Natural Gas LLC in Qalhat, Oman
* KBR Inc - revenue associated with contract was undisclosed & will be booked into backlog of unfilled orders for KBR's engineering & construction business segment in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUESSELDORF, June 20 Bayer's chief executive said talks with the EU Commission over the antitrust scrutiny of the German drugmaker's planned takeover of U.S. seeds maker Monsanto were "very good and constructive", confirming a target to wrap up the deal by year-end.