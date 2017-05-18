May 18 KBR Inc

* KBR awarded feed for Oman LNG

* KBR Inc says awarded a front-end engineering design and project management services contract for Oman Liquefied Natural Gas LLC in Qalhat, Oman

* KBR Inc - revenue associated with contract was undisclosed & will be booked into backlog of unfilled orders for KBR's engineering & construction business segment in Q2