BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 10 KBR Inc:
* Has settled dispute over judgment pertaining to EPC 1 construction project executed for PEMEX Exploracion y Produccion (PEP)
* KBR Inc- under settlement, KBR has been paid $435 million
* KBR Inc- all litigation between parties is or will be dismissed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: