GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil prices rebound; dollar firms as sterling drops
* G7 leaders hold two days of talks in Sicily (Adds Wall Street close; updates throughout)
April 28 Kbr Inc
* KBR announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $1.10 to $1.40
* Q1 revenue rose 11 percent to $1.1 billion
* Q1 earnings per share $0.26
* KBR Inc says estimate for operating cash flows will range from $100 - $200 million for 2017
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $1.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* KBR Inc - Pemex settlement completed and cash collected in April; to be recorded in Q2 2017
* Says Q1 revenue up driven by recent acquisitions in government services segment and organic growth from contracts with U.S. Military
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* KBR Inc - KBR backlog decreased from $10.9 billion as of December 31, 2016 to $10.6 billion as of March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lumber Liquidators announces new senior management appointment