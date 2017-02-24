Feb 24 KBR Inc -

* KBR announces fourth quarter and 2016 financial results and 2017 guidance

* Q4 revenue $1.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.2 billion

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.10 to $1.40

* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.59 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* In 2017, forecast that over 70 pct of revenue will come from work executed under services and reimbursable-type contracts

* Company expects 2017 revenues to be comparable to 2016

* Legal costs associated with legacy U.S. Government contracts are expected to be about $9 million, or $0.07 per fully diluted share in 2017

* Over 70 pct of projected 2017 earnings is expected from contracts already secured in our backlog at year-end 2016

* Qtrly loss per share $0.61

* FY 2017 revenue view $4.61 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 revenue view $4.61 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S