May 16 KBR Inc
* KBR wins two more contracts for Eurochem Kingisepp Ammonia
* KBR - awarded OTS and reliability based maintenance (rbm)
services contracts by JSC Eurochem Northwest for their ammonia
plant in Kingisepp, Russia
* KBR - revenue associated with project was undisclosed and
will be booked into backlog of unfilled orders for t&c business
segment in two installments
* KBR Inc - to provide turnkey delivery of OTS and RBM
solutions & services for the plant with design capacity of
2,700/2,890 mtpd, or 1 million tonnes/annum
