May 16 KBR Inc

* KBR wins two more contracts for Eurochem Kingisepp Ammonia

* KBR - awarded OTS and reliability based maintenance (rbm) services contracts by JSC Eurochem Northwest for their ammonia plant in Kingisepp, Russia

* KBR - revenue associated with project was undisclosed and will be booked into backlog of unfilled orders for t&c business segment in two installments

* KBR Inc - to provide turnkey delivery of OTS and RBM solutions & services for the plant with design capacity of 2,700/2,890 mtpd, or 1 million tonnes/annum