BRIEF-KBRwyle to provide technical services for DOD missile defense systems
#Regulatory News
July 6, 2017 / 10:13 AM

BRIEF-KBRwyle to provide technical services for DOD missile defense systems

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Kbr Inc

* Kbrwyle to provide technical services for dod missile defense systems

* Kbr inc - kbr's global government services business, kbrwyle, has been awarded a $48 million three-year follow-on task order

* Kbr inc - revenue associated with project is estimated to be usd $48 million

* Kbr - revenue associated with project will be booked into backlog of unfilled orders for kbr's government services business segment in q2 2017

* Kbr inc - kbrwyle, has been awarded a $48 million three-year follow-on task order by u.s. Army Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

