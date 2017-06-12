BRIEF-Pacific Alliance Bank announces appointment of new president and CEO
Pacific Alliance Bank announces appointment of new president and CEO
June 12 KC Property PCL:
* Company is currently preparing a repayment plan to repay its debt to Solaris
* Refers to debt repayment negotiation between co and Solaris Asset Management Co
* Clarifies that, co wishes to repay its debt to Solaris as mutually agreed
* Company also learned from Solaris that Solaris had yet to commence a legal action against the company Source text (reut.rs/2rar5Tq) Further company coverage:
June 22 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday.