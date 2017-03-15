BRIEF-Investore property posts FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln
* FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln, up NZ$17.0 mln on forecast
March 15 Kcg Holdings Inc
* Reg-Kcg board of directors confirms receipt of unsolicited acquisition proposal from virtu financial
* Kcg holdings inc says confirmed that it has received an unsolicited proposal from virtu financial, inc
* Says received an unsolicited proposal from virtu financial inc to acquire all shares of co for $18.50-$20.00 per share in cash
* Kcg holdings inc says board of directors is reviewing, in consultation with its financial and legal advisors about the virtu's proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAIRO, May 28 Egyptian Central Bank Governor Tarek Amer sought on Sunday to defend a surprise decision to hike interest rates last week, saying a historic level of foreign investment of nearly $1 billion entered the country within days of the rate increase.