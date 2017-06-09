June 9 KCG Holdings Inc:

* KCG Holdings Inc - on june 5, unit entered first amendment to credit agreement,amends certain credit agreement, dated june 5, 2015 - sec filing

* KCG Holdings -amendment extends maturity of facility from june 5, 2017 to june 4, 2018

* KCG Holdings - amendment, among other things, reduces lenders' aggregate commitments under KCGA facility agreement from $355 million to $260 million