June 14 Kcg Holdings Inc

* Reg-Kcg releases May 2017 trade volumes

* Kcg holdings - in market making, KCG averaged $27.7 billion dollar volume traded, 8.7 billion shares traded, and 3.4 million trades per day in u.s. Equities for May

* Kcg Holdings Inc says in global execution services, kcg institutional equities averaged 202.7 million u.s. Equity shares traded per day for May

* Kcg Holdings Inc says in global execution services, kcg bondpoint averaged $337.8 million fixed income par value traded per day for May

* Kcg Holdings Inc - ‍in global execution services, kcg institutional equities averaged 202.7 million u.s. Equity shares traded per day in May​

* Kcg Holdings Inc - as for overall market conditions in may, consolidated u.s. Equity volume averaged $268.3 billion in dollar volume Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: