BRIEF-Haining China Leather Market says dividend payment date on June 29
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28
June 14 Kcg Holdings Inc
* Reg-Kcg releases May 2017 trade volumes
* Kcg holdings - in market making, KCG averaged $27.7 billion dollar volume traded, 8.7 billion shares traded, and 3.4 million trades per day in u.s. Equities for May
* Kcg Holdings Inc says in global execution services, kcg institutional equities averaged 202.7 million u.s. Equity shares traded per day for May
* Kcg Holdings Inc says in global execution services, kcg bondpoint averaged $337.8 million fixed income par value traded per day for May
* Kcg Holdings Inc - as for overall market conditions in may, consolidated u.s. Equity volume averaged $268.3 billion in dollar volume Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: China Logistics Property Holdings Co., Ltd https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/899944 HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, June 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China-based high-standard warehouse owner China Logistics Property Holdings Co., Ltd's (CNLP) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating at 'B' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also assigned CNLP's senior unsecured rating at 'B', with a Recovery Rating