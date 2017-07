July 28 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* KDDI Corp seen posting operating profit of 275.1 billion yen for April-June quarter - Nikkei

* KDDI Corp expects au subscriptions to slide 1 pct to 24.77 million in year to March 2018 - Nikkei

* KDDI Corp sales are estimated to have edged up to 1.13 trillion yen for the April- June quarter - Nikkei