BRIEF-eMagin files shelf registration statement to replace prior shelf
May 11 KDDI Corp:
* to buy back up to 1.67 percent of own shares worth 100 billion yen ($876.12 million)
* to retire treasury stock worth 1.27 percent of shares outstanding on May 17 Further company coverage: ($1 = 114.1400 yen)
* GTT Communications Inc - deal for purchase price was $37.5 million