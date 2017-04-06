US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
April 6 Kddl Ltd
* KDDL Ltd says strategic partnerships with Nomos Glashutte SA and Oris SA
* KDDL Ltd says Oris Sa will end its partnership with existing retailers
* KDDL Ltd says partnerships for exclusively retailing nomos glashutte watches and oris watches in india Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)