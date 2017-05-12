May 12 Keane Group Inc:

* Keane Group Inc- on may 10 finalized appointment of Christian A. Garcia as a member of board to be effective as of May 15, 2017 - sec filing

* Keane Group - appointment of Garcia will become effective on May 15, 2017, at which point, size of board will increase from eleven to twelve members Source text (bit.ly/2r2yirO) Further company coverage: