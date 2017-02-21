Feb 21 Keane Group Inc

* KEANE ANNOUNCES NEW CREDIT FACILITY

* ON FEBRUARY 17, 2017 COMPANY ENTERED INTO A NEW $150 MILLION ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* NEW ABL FACILITY WILL MATURE ON FEBRUARY 17, 2022

* NEW ABL FACILITY ALLOWS FOR AN INCREASE IN PARTICIPANT'S COMMITMENTS OF UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MILLION