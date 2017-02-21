BRIEF-Automotive Finco Corp announces dividend increase and $40 mln financing
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing
Feb 21 Keane Group Inc
* KEANE ANNOUNCES NEW CREDIT FACILITY
* ON FEBRUARY 17, 2017 COMPANY ENTERED INTO A NEW $150 MILLION ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY
* NEW ABL FACILITY WILL MATURE ON FEBRUARY 17, 2022
* NEW ABL FACILITY ALLOWS FOR AN INCREASE IN PARTICIPANT'S COMMITMENTS OF UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing
SANTO DOMINGO, May 29 Nearly a dozen people, including current and former top officials, were arrested in the Dominican Republic early Monday for ties to $92 million in bribes paid by the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht to obtain public works contracts.