May 18 Keane Group Inc
* Keane announces agreement to acquire Rockpile Energy
Services
* Keane will acquire all issued and outstanding shares of
Rockpile in a cash and stock transaction
* Deal for $284.5 million
* Deal comprised of $135 million in cash, approximately 8.7
million shares of Keane's common stock
* $135 million cash component of deal, $9 million capital
expenditure reimbursement and fees and expenses will be funded
with $135 million of term loans
* Deal also comprised of about $26.5 million for capital
expenditures for 30,000 previously ordered hydraulic fracturing
horsepower
* Remaining $17.5 million of $26.5 million total capital
expenditures for new horsepower will be funded by operating cash
flow throughout build cycle
* Deal includes contingent consideration of up to $20
million through contingent value right if stock price is less
than $19.00 a share for a certain period
