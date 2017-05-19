BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 19 KEC International Ltd
* Recommended dividend of 1.60 rupees per share
* March quarter consol net profit 1.46 billion rupees
* March quarter consol total income 28.96 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 764.1 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol total income was 26.21 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2rywt3F) Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body