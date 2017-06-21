U.S. Senator Rand Paul says would consider partial repeal of Obamacare
WASHINGTON, June 25 U.S. Republican Senator Rand Paul said on Sunday that he remains open to supporting the Senate healthcare bill but only under certain circumstances.
June 21 Kee Tai Properties Co Ltd :
* Says it adjusts conversion price of the 3rd series domestic secured convertible corporate bonds to T$15.2 from T$16.7
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/eWaqvs
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
WASHINGTON, June 25 U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday that he sees a 50 percent probability that Republicans will be able to pass their healthcare bill.