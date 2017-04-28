BRIEF-Arianne Phosphate did not generate revenue in Q1
* Arianne phosphate reports corporate and financial results for first quarter 2017
April 28 Kellogg Co:
* Kellogg Company declares regular dividend of $0.52 per share and announces plans for 4% dividend increase
* Board of directors announced plans to increase quarterly dividend by four percent to $0.54 per share beginning with Q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Arianne phosphate reports corporate and financial results for first quarter 2017
* Midstates petroleum announces amendment to senior secured credit agreement