BRIEF-GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 mln in software platform Vineti
GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 million in software platform Vineti
May 11 Kelly Services Inc:
* Kelly Services(R) reports first quarter earnings
* Q1 earnings per share $0.31
* Q1 earnings per share $0.35 excluding items
Kelly Services Inc - revenue for Q1 of 2017 totaled $1.3 billion, a 4.4pct decrease compared to corresponding quarter of 2016
* Goldmoney Inc - It will begin consolidating its network and wealth business divisions into a streamlined service and one unified account