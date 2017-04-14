BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 14 Kelly Services Inc
* Kelly services Ceo Carl Camden to step down in May; COO George Corona named as successor
* Says George Corona will become president and CEO effective may 11
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results