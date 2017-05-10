May 10 Kelso Technologies Inc

* Kelso technologies inc. Financial results for the three months ended march 31, 2017

* Kelso technologies inc qtrly net loss per share $ 0.01

* Kelso technologies inc qtrly revenues $1.6 million versus $1.9 million

* Kelso technologies - lower than anticipated demand for rail tank cars expected to continue in first half of 2017 with improved activity later in year