BRIEF-Bombardier wins 895 mln pounds rail and maintenance contract in the UK
* Signed contract with Firstgroup, MTR to supply, maintain 750 Bombardier Aventra vehicles, for operation on South Western Franchise in UK
May 10 Kelso Technologies Inc
* Kelso technologies inc. Financial results for the three months ended march 31, 2017
* Kelso technologies inc qtrly net loss per share $ 0.01
* Kelso technologies inc qtrly revenues $1.6 million versus $1.9 million
* Kelso technologies - lower than anticipated demand for rail tank cars expected to continue in first half of 2017 with improved activity later in year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 20 Barclays and four former senior executives have been criminally charged in a high-profile UK investigation into undisclosed payments to Qatari investors during a 12 billion pound ($15.4 billion) emergency fund raising in 2008.