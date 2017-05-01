BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Kemet Corp
* Kemet announces completion of refinancing; significant lowering of annual interest expense; added operational flexibility
* Kemet Corp - entered into a new $345 million term loan credit facility.
* Kemet Corp - proceeds are being used, together with cash on hand, to fund redemption of all of Kemet's outstanding 10½ pct senior notes due 2018
* Kemet Corp - in connection with closing of new term loan credit facility, kemet also entered into a new amendment to its revolving credit facility
* Kemet Corp - new amendment to revolving credit facility provides Kemet with lower pricing and ability to complete refinancing
* Kemet Corp - as part of overall refinancing, Kemet also repaid all amounts outstanding under revolving credit facility
* Kemet - New term loan credit facility provides co with lower annual cash interest expenses, resulting in interest expense savings of about $13 million annually Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
