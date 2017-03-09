March 9 Kempharm Inc:

* Kempharm, Inc reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.68

* Kempharm Inc - based on current forecast, existing resources are expected to fund operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements through Q2 2019

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S