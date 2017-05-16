May 16 Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd:

* Enters share purchase agreement with Deutsche Asia Pacific to acquire the remaining 1.4 million ordinary shares of Kenanga Deutsche Futures

* Deal for consideration of 10 million rgt

* Proposed acquisition will have an immediate positive effect on earnings and EPS of KIBB for FY ending 31 Dec 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2rlUJ8J) Further company coverage: