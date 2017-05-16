Russia's VTB has exposure to Azerbaijan Railways, exec says
LONDON, June 20 VTB, Russia's second-biggest bank, has exposure to Azerbaijan Railways (ADY), Yuri Soloviev, first deputy president of the bank, told reporters on Tuesday.
May 16 Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd:
* Enters share purchase agreement with Deutsche Asia Pacific to acquire the remaining 1.4 million ordinary shares of Kenanga Deutsche Futures
* Deal for consideration of 10 million rgt
* Proposed acquisition will have an immediate positive effect on earnings and EPS of KIBB for FY ending 31 Dec 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2rlUJ8J) Further company coverage:
June 20 Indian shares ended slightly lower on Tuesday, as losses in financial stocks offset gains in technology firms.