July 12, 2017 / 4:15 AM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Kenedix Office Investment to issue REIT bonds worth 3 bln yen

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Kenedix Office Investment Corp

* Says it will issue 8th series and 9th series REIT bonds, worth 3 billion yen in total

* Says maturity date on July 19,2022 and July 16, 2027, coupon rate 0.26 percent and 0.64 percent per annum respectively

* The bonds are each with face value of 100 million yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen

* Subscription date on July 12 and payment date on July 19

* SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd., Daiwa Securities Co.Ltd. and Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., will serve as underwriters

* Proceeds will be used to acquire property and repay loan

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/EwJy11

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

