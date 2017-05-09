BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 9 Kennametal India Ltd
* March quarter net profit 89 million rupees versus 50.6 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net sales 1.63 billion rupees versus 1.42 billion rupees year ago
* Declared interim dividend of 2 rupees per share Source text: bit.ly/2qWNQdZ Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body