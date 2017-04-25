BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Kennametal Inc
* Kennametal announces fiscal 2017 third quarter results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.60
* Q3 earnings per share $0.48
* Q3 sales $529 million versus I/B/E/S view $515.4 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.50 to $1.60
* Restructuring programs are currently expected to produce combined annual ongoing pre-tax permanent savings of $165-$180 million
* Kennametal Inc - current period reported results included restructuring and related charges of $0.12 per share
* Now expects FY free operating cash flow to be in range of $60 to $80 million, a decrease from previous outlook of $90 to $110 million
* Expects 2017 free operating cash flow to be in range of $60 to $80 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
