BRIEF-Global Oriental says unit and Layar Raya Sdn Bhd entered into a joint venture agreement
* Layar Raya Sdn Bhd and Fame Action Sdn , subsidiary of co entered into a joint venture agreement
May 25 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc
* Acquires 437k sq.ft. Office property in Glendale, for $144 million
* Company also sells office building in north Hollywood, CA, for $69 million
* Invested a total of $50 million of equity, and also secured a five-year interest-only loan for $94 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Layar Raya Sdn Bhd and Fame Action Sdn , subsidiary of co entered into a joint venture agreement
LONDON, June 23 Investors pulled $7.7 billion from U.S. equities, the biggest outflows in five weeks, data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) showed on Friday, reversing the previous week's bumper inflows as bears battled with the bulls.