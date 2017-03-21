BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 21 Kenon Holdings Ltd:
* Kenon announces changes to Kenon's board of directors and Goros' executive management
* Kenon Holdings Ltd - Cyril Pierre-Jean Ducau, who currently serves as a director of Kenon, has been appointed to serve as chairman of board of Kenon
* Kenon Holdings Ltd says Leon Liu, currently is chief operating officer of Goros, to serve as chief executive officer of Goros
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018