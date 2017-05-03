BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Kenon Holdings Ltd
* Kenon announces Energuate's issuance of $330 million senior notes and entry into $120 million loan
* Kenon Holdings Ltd - notes accrue interest at a rate of 5.875% and will be payable semi-annually, with final maturity occurring in May 2027
* Kenon Holdings Ltd - proceeds of notes and loan were used to repay in full certain energuate indebtedness
* Kenon Holdings Ltd - proceeds will be used to repay IC Power's $120 million ICPDH credit agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results