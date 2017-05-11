BRIEF-Naim Indah Corp says Cheang Soon Siang retired as Executive Director
* Cheang Soon Siang retired as executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 11 KENTIMA HOLDING AB (PUBL)
* Q3 2016/17 NET SALES SEK 8.5 MILLION VERSUS SEK 8.1 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q3 2016/17 EBITDA SEK 416,000 VERSUS LOSS SEK 67,000 YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Glu Mobile Inc says has entered into a multi-year agreement with WWE to develop mobile game